Foo Fighters Release 2005 Roswell Concert for ‘Storm Area 51 Day’

Foo Fighters have released a special June 18th, 2005 concert at the shuttered Walker Air Force Base in Roswell, New Mexico to mark “Storm Area 51 Day.” While Area 51 is located in the Nevada desert, both it and Roswell have long been associated with alien and UFO conspiracy theories.

The new set, titled 00050525 Live in Roswell, boasts seven songs, including renditions of “Monkey Wrench,” “All My Life” and a 10-minute version of of “Stacked Actors.” The Foo Fighters also shared an accompanying poster detailing proper behavior at Storm Area 51 Day, including “Control yourself at the barbecue,” “Should you encounter extraterrestrials, be polite” and — most importantly — “Rock out at all times.”

Per the Foo Fighters’ website, the Roswell show was a special 10th anniversary gig, for which the band held a contest to fly out fans to Walker Air Force Base (frontman Dave Grohl also notably named his RCA Records imprint, Roswell Records). 00050525 Live in Roswell follows another live archival release, 00950025, which arrived in July and captured the band’s 1995 set at the Reading Festival in England.

Storm Area 51 Day — which is scheduled for today, September 20th — began as a joke Facebook event to organize a flash mob at the once-secret Nevada military base. Dubbed “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” the event description jokingly suggested “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.” The event quickly went viral, garnering millions of RSVPs and prompting the Air Force to issue the extremely-not-joking statement that it “always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

After becoming a viral meme, the creators of the Storm Area 51 Facebook page attempted to turn the faux-gathering into a music festival in nearby Rachel, Nevada, dubbed, obviously, AlienStock. Earlier this month, however, the organizers dropped the idea, acknowledging that neither they, nor the tiny town of Rachel, would be able to successfully or safely host such an event. Instead, one of the organizers, Matty Roberts, threw his hat in with a much more sensible event in downtown Las Vegas, sponsored by Bud Light, though others remained committed to gathering in Rachel.

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, hundreds of alien enthusiasts began gathering outside the Area 51 gates at the designated time of 3 a.m. this morning. While no one actually attempted to storm base, local police reportedly arrested one person for indecent exposure after they peed at the security gate.