Foo Fighters Reveal Josh Freese as Their New Drummer
Foo Fighters officially revealed during their “Preparing Music for Concerts” livestream Sunday that renowned drummer Josh Freese will join the band full-time for their summer tour, filling the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins.
Dave Grohl and company promised a “few surprises” during the livestream, and they delivered as Freese was formally introduced in a humorous clip where Foo Fighters are solicited by potential A-list drummers — like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee and Tool’s Danny Carey — before it was ultimately revealed that the seat behind the kit belonged to Freese.
The addition of Freese — an in-demand session and live drummer who has had lengthy tenures with everyone from Guns N’ Roses and Nine Inch Nails to Paramore and Devo — was long-anticipated by fans, especially after Freese, without explanation, canceled his summer shows backing the Offspring and Danny Elfman.
Freese was also among the all-star drummers to perform with Foo Fighters during their Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts in 2022, leading to speculation that he was among the frontrunners to replace Hawkins full-time.
In addition to welcoming Freese to their lineup, Foo Fighters’ free “Preparing Music for Concerts” livestream — recorded at the band’s 606 Studios — also introduced fans to new music from the band’s upcoming LP But Here We Are, which arrives June 2 and represents “the first chapter of the band’s new life.”
Foo Fighters’ summer tour — spanning North America and Europe — kicks off May 24 in Gilford, New Hampshire and includes stops at festivals like Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Ohana, Riot Fest and Austin City Limits.