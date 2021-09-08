Foo Fighters to Re-Open Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club

Foo Fighters will reopen beloved 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. on Thursday after the venue was shuttered for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tickets, which were limited to two per person, went on sale on Wednesday and quickly sold out to the intimate, surprise-announced show.

The band also announced via Twitter that those attending must follow the venue’s Covid Safety Precautions. “Note: All attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or have received a negative Covid-19 diagnostic test within 24-hours prior to entry,” they wrote, pointing to the venue’s FAQ page.

9:30 Club’s safety protocols currently require all attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. However, beginning on October 17th, the venue will require all patrons to be fully vaccinated in order to attend events.

On Sunday, Foo Fighters will perform during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for the first time since 2007. The group will be the first-ever recipients of the VMAs Global Icon Award. The band is nominated for three VMA categories this year, including Best Rock, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography, all for their video for “Shame Shame.”