Foo Fighters Drop Rarities EP Featuring Arcade Fire Cover

The Foo Fighters continued their ongoing archival series with a new rarities EP, 01070725, that boasts live renditions of songs by Arcade Fire and the Dead Kennedys.

The cover of Arcade Fire’s “Keep the Car Running” — which may be one of the few times you’ll hear Dave Grohl accompanied by an accordion — was performed at a special gig the Foo Fighters did for BBC Radio 1’s Six Weeks of Summer series in 2007. That same year, the band covered the Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday in Cambodia” at the MTV Video Music Awards with guest vocals from System of a Down’s Serj Tankian.

The rest of the five-track EP features songs tied to the Foo Fighters’ 2007 album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, including “If Ever,” the B-side to lead single “The Pretender,” a demo of “Come Alive” and a rare bonus track, “Seda.”

01070725 arrives one-week after the Foo Fighters released a special live album, 00050525 Live in Roswell, recorded in Roswell, New Mexico in 2005, to mark “Storm Area 51 Day.” The band launched their vault series in July with the three-song set, 00950025, which included two rare songs from their 1995 Reading Festival set and the There Is Nothing Left to Lose track, “Next Year,” recorded at a 2000 show in Melbourne, Australia. The band has also released 00111125 Live in London and 00070725 Live at Studio 606.

The Foo Fighters began the vault series as a way to start celebrating their 25th anniversary, which will be marked next summer and is tied to the 1995 release of their self-titled debut.