Hear Foo Fighters Cover the Psychedelic Furs, B-52s on Surprise EP

The release is part of their Foo Files vault series

Foo Fighters release a surprise EP as part of their Foo Files project.

Leo Correa/AP/Shutterstock

The Foo Fighters have dropped another surprise EP from their Foo Files archival series. This one, titled 01020225, features four tracks, including covers of the Psychedelic Furs’ “Sister Europe” and the B-52s’ “Planet Claire.” It also includes the band’s “The One” and “Win or Lose.”

“The One” originally appeared on the soundtrack for 2002 film Orange County while “Win or Lose” appeared on the soundtrack to 2001 film Out Cold. Both were also released as b-sides for the Foo Fighter’s single “All My Life.” The live cover of “Planet Claire” was recorded in 2002 at the Supper Club in New York City.

Last month Foo Fighters dropped 01070725a five-song EP from the archives that included covers of Arcade Fire’s “Keep the Car Running” and the Dead Kennedys’ “Holiday in Cambodia.” The band launched their vault series in July with the three-song set, 00950025, which included two rare songs from their 1995 Reading Festival set and the There Is Nothing Left to Lose track, “Next Year,” recorded at a 2000 show in Melbourne, Australia. They’ve also released 00111125 Live in London, 00070725 Live at Studio 606 and  00050525 Live in Roswell. The band began the Foo Files series as a way to start celebrating their 25th anniversary, which will be marked next summer and is tied to the 1995 release of their self-titled debut.

