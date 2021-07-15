Foo Fighters Postpone Los Angeles Show Due to Covid Case

Foo Fighters have delayed their upcoming show at Los Angeles’s The Forum due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 “within the Foo Fighters organization.”

The band is scheduled to perform at the venue on July 17th, but said that the show has been postponed to a later date, which has not yet been announced.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety and the band, crew and – most of all – the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date.”

The show would have been the first full-capacity performance at The Forum since before the pandemic began. Foo Fighters said they would announce a rescheduled tour date “shortly” and that all tickets for the July 17th show would be honored for the new date.

Foo Fighters have been one of the first bands back on the road since the pandemic. The band performed at Madison Square Garden on June 20th, the first show at the arena with full capacity, 15,000 people, after 466 days of no live music at the venue.

Last week, the band released a short documentary detailing the performance. Titled The Day the Music Came Back, the 10-minute clip was created with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., and includes performances “Best of You” and “Everlong.”