Foo Fighters, Pink, Cher, Jon Bon Jovi to Perform at Joe Biden Virtual Event Tonight

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Dave Grohl, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, the Bidens and more to appear during “I Will Vote” event Sunday night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: (L-R) Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Foo Fighters, Pink, Cher, John Legend and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists who will perform during Sunday night’s “I Will Vote” virtual event in support of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democratic candidates across the country.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Dave Grohl, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, the Queer Eye cast and Armie Hammer will also appear during the virtual event, streaming Sunday, October 25th at 8:00 p.m. ET.

“Music has the power to change the world. So does voting,” Foo Fighters tweeted of the gig.

Other performers include Dave Matthews, Jennifer Hudson and Black Eyed Peas, Andra Day, Jermaine Dupri, Ben Platt, Ne-Yo, Aloe Blacc, A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Macy Gray, Darren Criss and more. George Lopez and political analyst Ana Navarro will host the event, with Joe and Jill Biden and Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff also scheduled to appear.

Visit ActBlue for more information about accessing the I Will Vote concert. Proceeds from the gig will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

