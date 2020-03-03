 Foo Fighters Tap Chris Stapleton, Pharrell for First D.C. Jam Festival - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Music News

Foo Fighters Enlist Pharrell, Chris Stapleton for D.C. Jam Festival

Go-Go’s, Band of Horses also slated for July 4th blowout

Jon Blistein

The Foo Fighters host Chris Stapleton, Pharrell and more at their D.C. Jam festival, set to take place July 4th in Washington D.C.

The Foo Fighters will bring the Cal Jam festival to Washington, D.C., this summer, with sets from Chris Stapleton, Pharrell and more. D.C. Jam will take place at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on July 4th — 25 years, to the day, after the Foo Fighters released their self-titled debut.

The lineup also features the Go-Go’s, Band of Horses, Durand Jones and the Indications, the Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey. Along with music, there will be a BBQ competition, tailgate party, carnival rides, games and more.

Tickets for D.C. Jam will go on sale on March 6th at 10 a.m. ET. On March 3rd there will be a presale for Foo Fighters fans and Citi cardholders, while a Stapleton presale will launch March 5th at 12 p.m. ET. Complete information is available on the D.C. Jam website.

D.C. Jam marks the inaugural East Coast offshoot of Cal Jam, a short-lived, mid-Seventies rock festival that the Foo Fighters revived in 2017. The first installment of the Foo Fighters’ Cal Jam featured Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher and more, while the second, in 2018, boasted Iggy Pop, Tenacious D and a Nirvana reunion featuring Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

Prior to D.C. Jam, the Foo Fighters will further celebrate their 25th anniversary with a North American tour that will find the band hitting some of the cities it visited during its first trek back in 1995. The 2020 Van Tour kicks off April 12th in Phoenix and wraps May 20th in Hamilton, Ontario.

