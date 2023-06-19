fbpixel
Bonnaroo Surprise

Hayley Williams Joins Foo Fighters for Wild ‘My Hero’ at Bonnaroo

The Paramore singer bounded onstage to help Dave Grohl close out the final night of the Tennessee festival
Foo Fighters perform at Bonnaroo 2023, where they were joined onstage by Hayley Williams for "My Hero." Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Word on the Bonnaroo Farm on Sunday afternoon was that Foo Fighters and Hayley Williams may or may not have soundchecked “My Hero” together for a possible performance later that night during the Foos’ festival-closing set.

The rumors proved true when, at around the halfway point of Dave Grohl and the group’s performance, the Paramore singer rushed the stage to join in on the 1998 hit, a song that Paramore have covered in the past (Williams even once sang it with country star Dierks Bentley at a Grammys party).

In white overalls and a blue satin jacket, Williams bounced and twirled across the stage to sing the chorus, hug Grohl, and gesture at the band, including new drummer Josh Freese.

Paramore performed their own set on the What Stage just prior to Foo Fighters, banging out hits like “That’s What You Get,” “Ain’t It Fun,” and “Misery Business,” along with a set-closing take of “This Is Why,” the title track to the Middle Tennessee band’s latest LP.

Foo Fighters return to the festival circuit in July with two fests in Canada and one in Milwaukee, before heading to Japan for Fuji Rock. Paramore resume their headlining tour July 6 with a gig in New Orleans.

