See Foo Fighters’ New ‘Live’ Video for ‘No Son of Mine’

Fresh off the release of Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters have shared their new video for “No Son of Mine.”

Unlike most music videos, the audio is taken from a live performance of the track and not its studio recording; in a New Year’s letter to fans that accompanied the song’s premiere, Dave Grohl said of the track — inspired by Heart, Motorhead and Queen’s “Stone Cold Crazy” — “Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine the festival field blowing up to [“No Son of Mine”]. Because it fucking will.”

The new visual, featuring Danny Clinch-filmed footage of Foo Fighters performing the song paired with new animation from Bomper Studio, captures that live feeling Grohl is longing for post-pandemic.

“This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” Grohl previously said of the track, “Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”

Foo Fighters’ 10th studio album Medicine at Midnight arrived Friday. The album was preceded by “No Son of Mine,” “Waiting on a War” and “Shame Shame.” In recent weeks, the band has made appearances on Saturday Night Live, Jimmy Kimmel Live, iHeartRadio ALTer EGO and during the Biden inauguration celebration.