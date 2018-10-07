Watch Foo Fighters Stage Nirvana Reunion With Joan Jett, Deer Tick’s John McCauley at Cal Jam

As strongly hinted, Foo Fighters staged a Nirvana reunion to close out their Cal Jam as Dave Grohl and Pat Smear reconnected with Krist Novoselic and enlisted Deer Tick’s John McCauley and Joan Jett for a six-song set during the encore.

Both McCauley and Jett served as guest vocalists when the surviving Nirvana members performed together to celebrate the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Foo Fighters, Deer Tick and Novoselic’s new project Giants in the Trees were previously announced as Cal Jam performers, leading to speculation that the Rock Hall version of Nirvana would reunite. Jett’s late addition to Cal Jam cemented the Nirvana reunion.

At Cal Jam, both singers handled vocals on a trio of Nirvana classics: McCauley sang “Serve the Servants,” “Scentless Apprentice” and “In Bloom,” with Jett taking lead on “Breed,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “All Apologies.” On the latter track, Novoselic played accordion as the Distillers’ Brody Dalle filled in on bass.

“I just wanna hear a big cheer for somebody. I wanna hear a big cheer for Kurt Cobain,” Novoselic told the Cal Jam audience prior to “All Apologies.”

Grohl, Smear and Novoselic reunited in September to perform Nirvana’s rendition of the Vaselines’ “Molly’s Lips” together during a Foo Fighters concert in Seattle.





