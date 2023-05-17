Foo Fighters Grapple With Grief on New Song ‘Under You’

Foo Fighters have shared the second song, “Under You,” from their upcoming album — their first without drummer Taylor Hawkins — But Here We Are, out June 2nd.

Equal parts melodic and riotous in that classic Foo Fighters fashion, “Under You” could certainly be read as a song about holding the heavy burden of grief. “Pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes/This is how I’ll always picture you,” Grohl sings on one verse before belting on the chorus: “There are days I can’t remember/There are days that last forever/Someday I’ll come out from under you/Out from under you.”

Hawkins died last March at the age of 50 while Foo Fighters were on tour in Colombia.

“Under You” follows “Rescued,” which Foo Fighters released in April when they announced But Here We Are. The 10-song LP was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (who also produced the Foo’s last album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight). It’s still unclear who the Foo Fighters have enlisted to replace Hawkins on drums, both in the studio and for their upcoming tour.

Along with dropping “Under You,” Foo Fighters announced a new livestream event, “Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concert.” Filmed at the band’s 606 studios, the program will feature performances (including some debuts of But Here We Are songs), behind-the-scenes footage, and various surprises. The show will premiere May 21 at 3 p.m. ET on the Foo Fighters’ website, with on-demand viewing available through May 24.

Also, on May 24, the Foo Fighters will officially kick off their busy 2023 touring schedule. The band has a plethora of headlining concerts planned, as well as a bunch of festivals, such as Riot Fest, Austin City Limits Fest, Ohana Fest, and Outside Lands.