Foo Fighters Return With New Album ‘But Here We Are’

After teasing their return to new music and lining up headlining festival gigs, Foo Fighters have announced that their new album But Here We Are — the band’s first album since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins — will arrive in June.

Ahead of the LP’s June 2nd release, Dave Grohl and company have shared the lyric video for the first single and opening track “Rescued”:

“It came in a flash/It came out of nowhere,” Grohl sings in the opening. “It happened so fast/And then it was over.” Grohl adds on the chorus, “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life.”

The album arrives “after a year of staggering losses, personal introspection and bittersweet remembrances,” the album’s listing page notes. “A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured recently, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family.”

Available to preorder now, the 10-song LP was co-produced by Foo Fighters and Greg Kurstin (who produced the band’s last album, 2021’s Medicine at Midnight), and while it’s their 11th studio album, it marks “the first chapter of the band’s new life.”

“Sonically channeling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” the listing adds.

Foo Fighters will return to the stage on May 24 with a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, before headlining gigs at Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, Ohana, Louder Than Life, and more throughout the summer. In addition to a string of overseas dates, Foo Fighters have also mapped out their own summer tour outside their festival gigs.

But Here We Are Track List

Rescued

Under You

Hearing Voices

But Here We Are

The Glass

Nothing At All

Show Me How

Beyond Me

The Teacher

Rest