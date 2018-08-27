Foo Fighters Members Recruit Queen’s Roger Taylor for Live ‘Under Pressure’

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins recruited Queen drummer Roger Taylor on Sunday for a live cover of “Under Pressure,” the latter band’s 1982 hit with David Bowie. The performance – a warm-gig promoting the band’s upcoming October festival, Cal Jam – highlighted a surprise pop-up show at the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

The all-star team-up occurred during an opening set from Hawkins’ covers band, Chevy Metal. The drummer’s Foo Fighters bandmates Pat Smear and Nate Mendel also joined for “Under Pressure”; Hawkins handled the Freddie Mercury portion of the vocal duet, with Chevy Metal’s Wiley Hodgden covering the Bowie melodies.

As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl came onstage after “Under Pressure” and joined the band for a version of the Faces’ “Stay With Me.” Foo Fighters, who were billed as “the Holy Shits” for the show, then began their own rarities-heavy set with “White Limo.”

Taylor is a longtime Foo friend, having appeared onstage with the Concrete and Gold band multiple times – including a 2006 cameo alongside Queen bandmate Brian May and helping form a “superdupergroup” with Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones in 2015.