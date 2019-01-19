Foo Fighters to Live-Stream Pre-Super Bowl Atlanta Concert

Foo Fighters announced Friday that the band’s pre-Super Bowl concert in Atlanta would live-stream on February 2nd, the night before Super Bowl LIII.

The band trumpeted the Super Saturday Night live-stream with a humorous, Dave Grohl-directed short inspired by the prison football film The Longest Yard, with the Foo Fighters cast as a bunch of gridiron outcasts dubbed the Jackalopes. The promo also features NFL commentators Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan.

The sold-out gig from Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, with Run the Jewels serving as opening act, will stream live via DirecTV’s Twitter as well as the Audience Network. The live-stream begins at 10:30 p.m. EST, with Foo Fighters set to take the stage at 11 p.m.

Also on Saturday, February 2nd, Rolling Stone will take over the Goat Farm Arts Center for Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta, featuring special performances from Ludacris and Young Thug, as well as performances by Gunna. The event will also showcase DJ sets from the Roots’ Questlove. Aerosmith, Bruno Mars and Cardi B will also perform during the three-day Super Bowl Music Fest prior to the Big Game.

The Super Bowl itself will features a halftime show headlined by Maroon 5 with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi, with Gladys Knight set to deliver the National Anthem.