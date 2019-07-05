Foo Fighters Unveil Archival Live EP, Tease Vault Releases

Twenty-four years and a day after releasing their self-titled debut album on July 4th, 1995, Foo Fighters have dropped a surprise live EP. “A good day to look in the Foo Files,” the band announced on Twitter. “How about a few elusive live tracks?”

Mysteriously titled 00950025 — possibly alluding to the year 1995 and 25 years since the band’s formation — the EP features two rare songs from their 1995 Reading Festival set, “Wattershed” and “For All the Cows.” The There is Nothing Left to Lose track “Next Year” is also included, recorded at Cold Live at the Chapel in Melbourne, Australia in 2000. 00950025 is the first series of songs to be released from the band’s vault.

The band also included a link to where fans can submit their favorite memories of Reading or any Foo Fighters-related story, requesting messages and photos. “You never know what we’ve got up our sleeves,” they wrote, hinting at a possible live archives system in time for the band’s upcoming 25th anniversary this fall.

A good day to take a look in the Foo Files. 🧐

Foo Fighters are currently on tour. They began the summer playing select cities in the U.S., from New Orleans to San Diego, while spending June hitting cities across Europe. They’ll continue the festival circuit in August, playing Leeds and Reading on August 23rd and 25th.