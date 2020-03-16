Foo Fighters Postpone Van Tour 2020 Dates Because of Coronavirus

The Foo Fighters have postponed and rescheduled several dates on their upcoming 25th anniversary Van Tour due to concerns over the new coronavirus.

The tour was split into two legs that would have found the band hitting some of the same cities it visited during its first trek back in 1995. As of now, only the April dates have been rescheduled for later this year, while information regarding the May concerts is forthcoming.

Of the five April concerts, three have definite rescheduled dates: December 1st in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, December 3rd in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and December 5th in Phoenix, Arizona. Rescheduled dates for the shows in Wichita, Kansas and Knoxville, Tennessee, will be announced soon.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl released a statement about the decision, joking at the start, “Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn’t even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?” (After falling off the stage and breaking his leg at a show in 2015, Grohl continued to tour thanks to a custom-designed throne that allowed him shred while seated.)

In his statement, Grohl continued: “Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when your health and safety is in jeopardy is another… We fuckin’ love you guys. So let’s do this right and raincheck shit. The album is done, and it’s fuckin’ killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.”

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted a slew of tour and festival cancellations in the United States over the past week as cities and states try to cut down on mass public gatherings that exacerbate the spread of the virus. Rolling Stone is keeping track of all music cancellations, plus those in film and TV too, here.

Foo Fighters Rescheduled Van Tour Dates

December 1st – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center

December 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Date TBA – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Date TBA – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena