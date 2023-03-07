Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar Lead Outside Lands Lineup

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza lead the lineup for Outside Lands, which returns to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco Aug. 11-13. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

In its 15th year, the fest is also welcoming to its stages: Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Ethel Cain, Noah Kahan, J.I.D, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Cigarettes After Sex, Orville Peck, Willow, Beabadobee, Cuco, Alvvays, aespa, NIKI, and many more artists.

“When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives,” Allen Scott — Co-Founder of Outside Lands & President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment — said in a statement. “The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area’s rich cultural history. We’re proud of the positive financial impact the festival has on San Francisco, injecting more than $1 billion into the SF economy since its inception.”

Returning for its third year, the event will also include the SOMA Tent, which is focused on dance music. The lineup includes BLOND:ISH, Claptone, WhoMadeWho, Tinlicker, Âme b2b Trikk, and Sama’ Abdulhadi. In addition to the music side of things, Outside Lands also offers a premium experience dubbed Golden Gate Club, which offers private viewing and a lounge, along with complimentary food from noted San Francisco chefs, including Tyler Florence of Miller & Lux, Nancy Oakes & Dana Younkin of Boulevard, and Ravi Kapur of Liholiho Yacht Club.