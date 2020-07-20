Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett to Headline Fenway Sessions Livestream

Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship and New Kids on the Block will perform for a Fenway Sessions Livestream benefitting the Red Sox Fund and Live Nation’s Crew Nation charity for COVID-19 aid. All proceeds will go toward touring and venue staff.

The event, hosted by songwriter Will Dailey, will take place Wednesday, July 22nd at 7:05 pm EST.

Foo Fighters have shown their support for bands and venues during COVID-19 through several livestream performances, including on Paul McCartney’s Preservation Jazz Hall event last month. In May, frontman Dave Grohl penned an op-ed for The Atlantic envisioning a triumphant return to live music following the pandemic.

“In today’s world of fear and unease and social distancing, it’s hard to imagine sharing experiences like these ever again,” Grohl wrote. “I don’t know when it will be safe to return to singing arm in arm at the top of our lungs, hearts racing, bodies moving, souls bursting with life. But I do know that we will do it again, because we have to.”