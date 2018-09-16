Rolling Stone
Watch Foo Fighters, Halsey, Imagine Dragons Rock Kaaboo Festival

Stone Temple Pilots, Post Malone, N.E.R.D., Blondie and more play San Diego-area fest

Foo Fighters, Halsey, N.E.R.D., Stone Temple Pilots and Imagine Dragons were among the artists set for this weekend at San Diego’s Kaaboo Festival, with each act performing on the main Rolling Stone Sunset Cliffs stage.

As Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl noted, his band’s appearance at the fest’s Del Mar Fairgrounds marked the first time in 27 years that he’s played the venue; he last performed at Del Mar Fairgrounds as a member of Nirvana back in December 1991 on a bill shared with fellow opener Pearl Jam and headliner Red Hot Chili Peppers, the San Diego Union Tribune reports.

Foo Fighters’ Kaaboo set featured a mix of highlights from nearly all the band’s studio albums as well as their clever mash-up of Van Halen’s “Jump” and John Lennon’s “Imagine” that has become a standard of their Concrete and Gold Tour.

Kaaboo concludes Sunday with artists like TLC, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Wiz Khalifa and Katy Perry taking the Rolling Stone Sunset Cliffs stage.

Watch fan-footage of Kaaboo below:





