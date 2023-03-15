Foo Fighters, Green Day, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Louder Than Life festival will continue to rupture eardrums this fall with a four-day lineup that features Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Green Day, Weezer, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, and dozens more. The event will take place at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville from Sept. 21 to 24. Tickets are available now on the fest’s website.

The lineup features more than 100 artists performing on five stages. It includes Rancid, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Falling in Reverse, Turnstile, 311, Megadeth, Pierce the Veil, Run the Jewels, a Corey Taylor solo set, L7, and Deafheaven. Louder Than Life’s organizers also plan to highlight Louisville’s spirits and food scenes. Trending Axl Rose Brings 'Welcome to the Jungle' to Carrie Underwood's 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour Israelis Are Now Openly Talking About the ‘Total Destruction’ of the Jewish State 21 South Carolina GOP Lawmakers Propose Death Penalty for Women Who Have Abortions GOP Lawmaker Says Children Aren’t Hungry Enough to Justify Free Meals at School

Last year, the event attracted more than 170,000 people, according to promoter Danny Wimmer Presents, prompting them to call it “America’s Biggest Rock Festival.” “The fans spoke, and we listened,” Wimmer said in a statement. “The Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, and Avenged Sevenfold were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special.”

Late last year, Foo Fighters announced that the band would continue following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”