Watch Foo Fighters Form a Supergroup With ‘Fraggle Rock’ Crew

Foo Fighters go from sold-out arenas to the realm of Fraggle Rock in this clip for the Apple+ series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, out now on the streaming service.

Dave Grohl and company join Jim Henson’s beloved puppets to form an unlikely supergroup to perform the series’ Grohl-penned theme song “Fraggle Rock Rock“; the series itself is a spinoff of the 2020 film Fraggle Rock: Rock On! and marks the first time in 35 years that the Fraggles have been back on television.

The show follows its puppet protagonists “on hilarious, epic adventures about the magic that happens when we celebrate and care for our interconnected world,” Apple+ previously said of the series. Foo Fighters aren’t the only flesh-and-blood artists to travel down to Fraggle Rock on the 13-episode series: Patti LaBelle features on “Shine on Us Now (Moon Come Soon),” Cynthia Erivo shows up to “Chase the Wind,” and Daveed Diggs funks it out on “Go with the Flow.”

After reemerging from Fraggle Rock, Foo Fighters will embark on a summer tour full of music festivals, including headlining gigs at Tempe’s Innings Festival, New Orleans’ Jazz Fest, the Boston Calling fest, plus a heavy helping of U.S. stadium and amphitheaters. They’ll also appear on the big screen in their upcoming horror comedy Studio 666, and in the Metaverse on Super Bowl Sunday.