Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the jovial, ferocious drummer for Foo Fighters, has died at the age of 50, according to a statement from the band.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” read the message, which was posted to social media. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America and were preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia, a rep for the band told Rolling Stone.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins relocated to Southern California with his family in his early childhood. He first rose to prominence as the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette, joined Foo Fighters in 1997 after the departure of original drummer William Goldsmith.

This story is developing.