Foo Fighters Blaze Through Cover of Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Rudolph Run’

The Foo Fighters have released a new cover of Chuck Berry’s rock & roll Christmas classic, “Run Rudolph Run.” The song was released as an Amazon Original ahead of the Foo Fighters’ Amazon Music Holiday Plays special, which premieres Tuesday, December 15th, at 8 p.m. ET.

The track finds the Foo Fighters filtering Berry’s rock & roll boogie through a blazing hard rock lens, cranking up the guitars and adding a bit more stomp to the drums, without losing any of the original energy.

The Foo Fighters will perform their cover of “Run Rudolph Run” during their Holiday Plays episode. Their special follows performances from Miley Cyrus and Kiana Ledé, while Lil Nas X has served as the series’ host.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has thoroughly embraced the holiday season this year, both with the Holiday Plays special and his “Hanukkah Sessions” series with producer Greg Kurstin. For each night of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin have shared covers of songs by Jewish artists, so far tackling Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35,” Peaches’ “Fuck the Pain Away,” Mountain’s “Mississippi Queen,” the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage,” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

Additionally, Grohl and the Foo Fighters are prepping for the release of their new album, Medicine at Midnight, which is set to arrive on February 25th.