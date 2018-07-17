Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett to Sell Guitars From Personal Collection

Foo Fighters‘ Chris Shiflett is selling 20 guitars from his personal collection, including ones he used during his tenure with the rock band.

“I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years — I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play. It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them,” Shiflett said of the sale. “I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars. That’s kind of my plan.”

The guitars will go on sale July 19th at Reverb.com, an online marketplace where musicians sell their gear; recently, Moby sold his record collection on the site.

Among the guitars that Shiflett is offering up is his 2002 Gibson Firebird V Reissue that he plays in Foo Fighters’ “All My Life” video – “I grew up just fantasizing about having a Firebird, so I bought this one,” he said of the instrument – and a Gretsch Brian Setzer Signature Black Phoenix that Shiflett used on Foo tours.

Another guitar up for sale is the first Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe Prototype, an early design of the instrument that ultimately went to market. The guitar is inspired by Shiflett’s favorite ‘72 Telecaster Deluxe.

Watch Shiflett discuss his for-sale guitar collection in the video below: