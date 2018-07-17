Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Metric Preview New Album With Gritty 'Dark Saturday' Video Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett to Sell Guitars From Personal Collection

I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years… It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere,” guitarist says

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Foo Fighters - Chris Shiflett'Welcome to Rockville' Festival, Metropolitan Park, Jacksonville, USA - 29 Apr 2018

Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett is selling 20 guitars from his personal collection, including guitars he used during his tenure with the band.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

Foo FightersChris Shiflett is selling 20 guitars from his personal collection, including ones he used during his tenure with the rock band.

“I have an excess of guitars that I’ve gotten over the years — I have more than I could even really play and more than I do play. It would be fun to see these things find a home elsewhere, where somebody’s going to actually play them and put scratches on them,” Shiflett said of the sale. “I’m going to take these 20 guitars and turn them into two guitars. That’s kind of my plan.”

The guitars will go on sale July 19th at Reverb.com, an online marketplace where musicians sell their gear; recently, Moby sold his record collection on the site.

Among the guitars that Shiflett is offering up is his 2002 Gibson Firebird V Reissue that he plays in Foo Fighters’ “All My Life” video – “I grew up just fantasizing about having a Firebird, so I bought this one,” he said of the instrument – and a Gretsch Brian Setzer Signature Black Phoenix that Shiflett used on Foo tours.

Another guitar up for sale is the first Fender Chris Shiflett Signature Telecaster Deluxe Prototype, an early design of the instrument that ultimately went to market. The guitar is inspired by Shiflett’s favorite ‘72 Telecaster Deluxe.

Watch Shiflett discuss his for-sale guitar collection in the video below:

In This Article: Chris Shiflett, Foo Fighters

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad