Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett to Release New Solo Album, ‘Lost at Sea,’ This Fall

Chris Shiflett, guitarist for Foo Fighters, will drop his next solo effort, Lost at Sea, on Oct. 20 via Blue Élan Records. The musician teased the 10-track LP with a new single, “Damage Control,” which he has described as “Ska-mericana.” Shiflett also released a video for the track, which was filmed during his recent U.K. tour.

“I’m playing the Clash-y stab guitar line and then you have Charlie Worsham with the acoustic guitar and banjo and Nate Ketterlee bringing the spooky sound effects,” Shiflett told Consequence of Sound. “I don’t think I referenced my musical inspiration to the other fellas when we recorded basic tracks but that’s kind of the beauty of it all — we’re all hearing it differently and I didn’t wanna overly influence what they did.”

Lost at Sea was recorded primarily in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston. It features collaborations with fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. “Damage Control” follows Shiflett’s recent singles “Dead and Gone” and “Black Top White Lines,” both of which will also appear on Lost at Sea.

Last year, Shiflett released single "Born & Raised," which he recorded with producer Vance Powell. That track features Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Dorio, along with keyboardist Mike Webb and steel guitarist Luke Schneider.

“Born & Raised” marked Shiflett’s second single of 2022 following “Long, Long Year.” The songs were notably the musician’s first new solo music since his 2019 album, Hard Lessons.

Lost at Sea is available for pre-order now.