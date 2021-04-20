Foo Fighters Release Psychedelic Animated Video for ‘Chasing Birds’

Foo Fighters have released a trippy animated music video for their song “Chasing Birds,” from the band’s latest album Medicine at Midnight.

The visual builds off of the song’s first lyric (“Chasing birds to get high/My head is in the clouds”) by depicting Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foos going on a long, strange trip in the desert. After having some fun with the colorful, psychedelic imagery around them, Foo Fighters find themselves entrapped in a dark, spooky cavern — the video’s version of hell as mentioned in the song. What will help the band release themselves from their mental prison? The power of music, of course.

Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight in February, after the album was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That same month, the band performed a cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” on BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session after Grohl was inspired by the recent Bee Gees documentary. They also performed another Gibb brothers’ classic, Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing,” during the Rock-N-Relief livestream in March.

The band is set to headline the 2021 Bonnaroo festival in person this upcoming Labor Day Weekend along with Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator.