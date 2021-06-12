Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Los Angeles-Area Gig Ahead of MSG Concert

Ahead of Foo Fighters’ Madison Square Garden-reopening concert, Dave Grohl and company have announced an intimate warmup show at a Los Angeles-area venue next week.

The gig will take place Tuesday, June 15th at Agoura Hills, California’s Canyon Club, a venue vastly tinier than Foo Fighters’ full-capacity June 20th concert in New York. Non-transferable tickets for the special 21+ show will be available Sunday only at the Canyon Club itself; ticket buyers must show photo ID as well as proof of vaccination. Check out the Canyon Club’s site for full ticket information.

Come see Foo Fighters!

At the @canyonagoura

Agoura Hills, CA

Tuesday, June 15th In person ticket sales begin Sunday, June 13th at 10:00 AM ONLY at the Canyon Club For complete information on this event visit: https://t.co/p2tTQai86A pic.twitter.com/WHiQyPq9Gi — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 12, 2021

Tickets are priced at $26, tying in with the band’s now-26th anniversary; earlier this month, Foo Fighters announced six rescheduled dates for their Covid-delayed 25th anniversary (and now-26th anniversary) tour. The soon-to-be-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees also booked headlining sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, and Boston Calling in addition to the MSG gig, which marks the first full-capacity concert at “the World’s Most Famous Arena” since March 2020.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”