Foo Fighters Rock Out to ‘Best of You’ on ‘Austin City Limits’

Austin City Limits has announced the lineup for the second half of Season 46, featuring hour-long specials for Foo Fighters, Spoon, and more.

The season returns on January 9th at 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 p.m. ET with Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits, an hour-long compilation of the band’s appearances on the show in 2008 and 2014, including a raucous rendition of “Best of You.” The special marks the 25th anniversary of Foo Fighters’ formation.

Later, on January 30th, ACL will air The Best of Spoon, gathered from Spoon’s four Austin City Limits appearances beginning with their debut set in 2003.

Other performers include Grammy-nominated blues and soul singer Ruthie Foster, returning to the show for the first time in nearly two decades; husband-and-wife duo War and Treaty; outlaw country legend Ray Wylie Hubbard, in his ACL debut; a tribute hour to the late Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver; and an archival performance from New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint.

Additionally, a special broadcast of ACL Hall of Fame: The First Six Years premieres Saturday, January 2nd at 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 p.m. ET on local PBS stations, ahead of the season premiere. The hour-long special will be available to stream online beginning Sunday, January 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET at pbs.org/austincitylimits.

Austin City Limits Season 46 Broadcast Schedule

January 2 – ACL Hall of Fame: The First 6 Years

January 9 – Foo Fighters Rock Austin City Limits

January 16 – The War And Treaty | Ruthie Foster

January 23 – Ray Wylie Hubbard

January 30 – The Best of Spoon

February 6 – Texas Icons: Jerry Jeff Walker & Billy Joe Shaver

February 13 – Allen Toussaint: New Orleans Legend