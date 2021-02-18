 Foo Fighters Cover the Bee Gees' 'You Should Be Dancing' on BBC Radio - Rolling Stone
Foo Fighters Cover the Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’ on BBC Radio

“I have never, ever in my life sung like that!” frontman Dave Grohl says

Danny Clinch*

Foo Fighters swung by Jo Wiley’s BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session to perform a few songs from their new album Medicine at Midnight, as well as a cover of the Bee Gees‘ Saturday Night Fever disco classic “You Should Be Dancing.”

You can hear the full 23-minute session here, with the Foos’ Bee Gees cover opening the show.

Later on the show, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl explained how the cover came about: “We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ​Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

He continued, “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Foo Fighters released Medicine at Midnight earlier this month.

