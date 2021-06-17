Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees Tribute Band Announces ‘Hail Satin’ LP

The Dee Gees — a.k.a. the Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees tribute band — have announced Hail Satin, a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl out July 17th.

The 10-track LP features the band’s take on five Brothers Gibb classics — Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than a Woman,” plus Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” — as well as five of Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight tracks recorded live at their 606 studio.

The limited-edition vinyl will be packaged “era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve.”

“For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…),” the Dee Gees added.

Earlier this year, the Foo Fighters covered both “You Should Be Dancing” (for the Jo Wiley’s BBC show) and “Shadow Dancing” (for the Rock n’ Relief livestream). As Grohl previously stated, he became obsessed with the Bee Gees after watching the HBO documentary about the hitmakers.

Grohl said: “We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

Grohl continued: “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Hail Satin Tracklist

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter