Foo Fighters Announce Horror Flick Full of ‘Hilarious Gore That F–king Rocks’

Foo Fighters have announced they will star in Studio 666, a horror-comedy that tells the story of what happens when the rock giants find themselves recording in a mansion plagued by supernatural forces.

Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the spooky flick is directed by Hatchet III helmer BJ McDonnell and has been acquired by Open Road Films ahead of a wide theatrical release on Feb. 25, 2022.

According to an official synopsis, the film offers a fictional take on the events that occurred when the band headed into a haunted Encino mansion to record their 10th album Medicine at Midnight.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film,” said Dave Grohl.

“Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock & roll movies had, but with a twist: Hilarious gore that fucking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

The film also boasts a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, and will also include appearances from the likes of Jeff Garlin, Will Forte, Whitney Cummings.

All six Foo Fighters members — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett & Rami Jaffee — will appear in the forthcoming flick.

BJ McDonnell commented: “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old-school ‘Band’ movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park.”

“Over the past decade we have had the good fortune to collaborate with Foo Fighters on a variety of great projects,” said producers John Ramsay and James A. Rota. “Whether it be documentary films, TV series or music videos, they always bring their great talents and legendary sense of humor.”

Elsewhere, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this month at a New York ceremony that also saw them jamming with Paul McCartney.