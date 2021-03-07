See Foo Fighters Cover Andy Gibb’s ‘Shadow Dancing’ for Rock-N-Relief Livestream

For the second time in two months, Foo Fighters covered a Gibb brothers’ classic as the band performed Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” during Saturday’s Rock-N-Relief livestream.

After Foo Fighters opened their two-song set with Medicine at Midnight’s “Making a Fire,” the lights turned down and the soundstage suddenly transformed into a discotheque, with drummer Taylor Hawkins and the band’s trio of backup singers sharing vocals on the funky and faithful take on the 1978 smash single.

See the Foo Fighters’ virtual set at the 5-hour, 40-minute mark of the Rock-N-Relief livestream above.

In February, Foo Fighters performed a rendition of Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing” while visiting Jo Wiley’s BBC Radio 2 Sofa Session, with Dave Grohl handling lead vocals on that cover. As Grohl told the host, the HBO documentary dedicated to the hitmakers sparked Foo Fighters’ recent Bee Gee obsessions.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo.’ And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘OK… how do you wanna do it?!’ And I said: ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’”

He continued, “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

Linda Perry’s two-day Rock ‘N’ Relief Live Stream Concert Series, which paired prerecorded performances with live sets from Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium parking lot, the site of the city’s Covid-19 vaccination center. Rilo Kiley’s Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett, Sheryl Crow, Deadmau5, Carly Simon, and Sammy Hagar all shared digital performances, while Silversun Pickups, Miguel, Kevin Bacon, Macy Gray, L7’s Donita Sparks, Juliette Lewis and the Licks took part in the “drive-in” concert portion.

Proceeds from the event benefitted Sean Penn’s CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort).