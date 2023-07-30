See Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Honor Sinead O’Connor With ‘Mandinka’ Cover in Japan

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor Saturday at Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival with a performance of the late singer’s “Mandinka.”

With both artists on the lineup Saturday for the Yuzawa, Japan fest, they linked up to honor O’Connor with a rendition of one of her essential songs, the second single off her breakthrough 1987 debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

“For a very special reason, ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome to sing a song with us, Alanis Morissette,” Dave Grohl told the crowd early in the band’s set. “We’re singing this song for a reason tonight.”

Morissette added, “For a beautiful woman, high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who’s no longer with us, this is for her.”

Following the performance, Morissette told the crowd, "May Sinead rest in some peace."

O’Connor died earlier this week at the age of 56, her family announced in a statement. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” No cause of death was provided. At the time of her death, O’Connor was one song away from completing her new album, her producer told Rolling Stone.

In the days following her death, artists like Tori Amos, Brandi Carlile and Pink have covered the singer’s music to celebrate her legacy.