Foo Fighters to Retrace 1995 Debut Tour on 25th Anniversary Trek

The Foo Fighters will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a North American tour that will find the band hitting some of the same cities they visited during their first trek back in 1995.

The 2020 Van Tour will launch April 12th at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix and wrap May 20th at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Canada. In a press release, the band seemed to tease additional shows, some of which might take place in much smaller venues — similar to the ones they played in 1995: “[A]side from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane… or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question.”

Along with a full Foo Fighters set, each stop on the band’s 2020 tour will feature a preview of Dave Grohl’s new documentary, What Drives Us. The film finds Grohl exploring the mindset that compels musicians to leave behind everything and spend several months touring the country in a tiny van. Per a statement, the film delves into “motivations, recounts personal anecdotes, and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and the Beatles, and many, many more.”

Tickets for the 2020 Van Tour will go on sale February 21st at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets from February 18th at 12 p.m. ET through February 20th at 10 p.m. local time.

The Foo Fighters began prepping for their 25th anniversary last year with their Foo Files archival series, which has comprised several EPs featuring a mix of rare live performances, covers and B-sides.

Foo Fighters 2020 Tour Dates

April 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14 – Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18 – Wichita, Kansas @ Interbank Arena

April 20 – Knoxville, Tennessee @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10 – Green Bay, Wisconsin @ Resch Center

May 12 – Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

May 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20 – Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre