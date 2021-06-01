Foo Fighters Announce Anniversary Tour Dates for 2021

Foo Fighters were originally set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their formation as a band with a 2020 tour, but like the rest of live music, the shows were put on hold during the pandemic. On Tuesday, the band finally unveiled their rescheduled 25th (now 26th) anniversary tour lineup, adding to their previously announced 2021 sets at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, and Boston Calling.

The six-show run will kick off July 28th in Cincinnati, Ohio, followed by shows in Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque. Radkey will play as openers for all six dates. The band is also expected to announce more shows within the coming weeks.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale June 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 1st at 12:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, June 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Foo Fighters released their latest album Medicine at Midnight in February 2021, after it, too, was delayed a year due to Covid-19. Last month, the band was announced as one of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2021 inductees, alongside the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren, and Tina Turner. The induction ceremony will be held at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 30th.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 5 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

August 7 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

August 9 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater