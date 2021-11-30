Foo Fighters Plot 2022 Stadium Tour

The Foo Fighters are set to return to the road in 2022, with the band announcing a string of 17 shows between May and August.

The group will start things off with three scattered shows in May, followed by a proper summer run that will launch July 17 at Citi Field in New York and wrap with two nights at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Aug. 18 and 20. The run will also include a set at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal on July 29.

In a press release, Foo Fighters said they would be announcing special guests for the tour soon on their website and social media channels.

Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets from Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. ET through Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. local time via Citi Entertainment.

Foo Fighters’ 2022 run will mark their most extensive trek since releasing their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight, back in February. The group played a handful of gigs over the summer, and in July helped re-open Madison Square Garden, playing the first full-capacity show at the famed NYC arena since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last week, Foo Fighters received three Grammy nominations for Medicine at Midnight, with the LP receiving a Best Rock Album nod, while “Waiting on a War” and “Making a Fire” were nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, respectively. At the end of October, Foo Fighters were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates

May 14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

May 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

July 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August 1 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 3 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

August 6 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

August 10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

August 13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

August 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium