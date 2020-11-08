Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ on ‘SNL,’ Announce New Album

Foo Fighters debuted their new single “Shame Shame,” from the band’s upcoming 10th album Medicine at Midnight, during the band’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live.

Prior to the SNL performance – which was delayed nationwide due to college football – Foo Fighters released the studio version of “Shame Shame.”

After teasing their upcoming 10th studio album in billboards and song snippets, Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters’ follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold, arrives February 5th, 2021; the album is available to preorder now, including a limited edition purple swirl vinyl version available exclusively through the Foo Fighters’ webstore.

The LP was produced by Foo Fighters alongside Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin – who also worked on Concrete and Gold – and features nine tracks spread across 37 minutes.

Medicine at Midnight Track List

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young