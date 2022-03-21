 Fontaines D.C. Wander Through a Surreal Party in 'Skinty Fia' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: Having Trouble Finding Work? It Might Be Your Job Search Engine
Home Music Music News

Fontaines D.C. Mull Cultural Dilution at a Surreal Party in New ‘Skinty Fia’ Video

Song will appear on the Irish post-punk band’s upcoming album of the same name

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fontaines D.C. grapple with the dilution and disruption of Irish culture abroad on their new song “Skinty Fia,” the title track from the outfit’s upcoming album, out April 22 via Partisan Records.

“Skinty Fia” moves at a quick but menacing pace, the clang in the percussion echoing over an ominous churn of guitars and synths. Lyrically, the song uses a metaphor of a doomed relationship to explore some of the ideas the term “Skinty Fia” — an old Irish swear meaning “the damnation of the deer” — conjured for Fontaines D.C. singer Gian Chatten.

As Chatten recently explained to Rolling Stone, “[I]t sounds like mutation and doom and inevitability and all these things that I felt were congruous to my idea of Irishness abroad. Like if you go to Boston, that expression of Irishness. That’s skinty fia to me. That’s that mutation. That’s a new thing. It’s not unlicensed and it’s not impure. Just because it’s diaspora, it’s still pure. It’s just a completely new beast.”

“Skinty Fia” also arrives with an appropriately eerie music video, directed by Hugh Mulhern. In the clip, Chatten makes his way through a packed party crowd that grows increasingly surreal, with strange figures and rituals popping up amidst the revelry.

Skinty Fia will mark Fontaines D.C.’s third album and first since 2020’s A Hero’s Death. The title track is the third song the band has shared from the LP so far, following “Jackie Down the Line” and “I Love You.” Fontaines D.C. will hit the road in support of the album later this month, starting with a European run, before kicking off a North American leg April 21 in Washington, D.C.  

In This Article: Fontaines D.C.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.