Fontaines D.C. Reimagine ‘Cello Song’ For Nick Drake Covers Album

Nick Drake’s discography proved to be a goldmine for the forthcoming album The Endless Coloured Ways, a collection of 32 of the musician’s most essential catalog entries reimagined by various artists. On the first release from the project, out July 7, Fontaines D.C. flips Drake’s 1969 classic “‘Cello Song.”

The post-punk band’s rendition is heavier, pushing loud guitars and thick bass lines to the surface where Drake originally coasted alongside softer instrumentals. It’s the exact recording approach Jeremy Lascelles, co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records, and Nick Drake Estate Manager Cally Callomon, had in mind as they helmed the creation of the record.

“Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists — that they ignore the original recording of Nick’s, and reinvent the song in their own unique style,” Lascelles said in a statement. “It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick’s music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for — they had made the song their own.”

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake is split into four seasons featuring reimagined covers of the singer’s staples, such as “From The Morning,” “Time Has Told Me,” and “I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind.” Across the tracklist are appearances from Bombay Bicycle Club, Emeli Sandé, Liz Phair, John Parish and Aldous Harding, Let’s Eat Grandma, John Grant, Mike Lindsay, Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello, Ben Harper, Feist, and more.

"Nick Drake was not that concerned with promoting himself as an artist but I think he would have been overjoyed to hear his art revisited and newly promoted by so many vibrant and talented artists," Callomon shared. "Jeremy and I also felt it crucial that the album should flow, as a cohesive listening experience, as opposed to a gallery of separate exhibits. Whether we have succeeded in these two ambitions, only the listener can tell. We are honoured and so grateful to all our friends, old and new, who took part in the making of this beautiful set."

The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake Tracklist:

Season 1:

The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain (prelude)

Fontaines DC – Cello Song

Camille – Hazey Jane II

Mike Lindsay feat. Guy Garvey – Saturday Sun

Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road

Let’s Eat Grandma – From The Morning

David Gray – Place To Be

Season 2:

John Parish and Aldous Harding – Three Hours

Stick In The Wheel – Parasite

Ben Harper – Time Has Told Me

Emeli Sandé – One Of These Things First

Karine Polwart and Kris Drever – Northern Sky

Craig Armstrong feat. Self Esteem – Black Eyed Dog

Season 3:

Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves – Road (reprise)

Nadia Reid – Poor Boy

Christian Lee Hutson feat. Elanor Moss – Which Will

Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret – Harvest Breed

Katherine Priddy – I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind

AURORA – Pink Moon

Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello – Time Of No Reply

Season 4:

Feist – River Man

Liz Phair – Free Ride

Philip Selway – Fly

John Grant – Day Is Done

The Wandering Hearts – Voice From A Mountain