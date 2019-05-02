×
Rolling Stone
Fontaines D.C. Rattle ‘Fallon’ With ‘Boys in the Better Land’

Irish punk band also played “Liberty Belle” on ‘Fallon’

Irish post-punks Fontaines D.C. lit up The Tonight Show on Wednesday with two rousing performances: “Boys in the Better Land” and “Liberty Belle.”

The former opened with frontman Grian Chatten shaking a tambourine as he barked surreal lyrics over churning major-key guitar chords. “If you’re a rock star, a porn star, a superstar — doesn’t matter what you are,” he sang. “Get yourself a good car and get outta here.”

For the latter, Chatten observed a widespread “ready-steady violence” over a melodic bassline, doubled electric guitars and a furious tom-snare pattern. “You know I love that violence that you get around here,” he snarled.

“Boys in the Better Land” and “Liberty Belle” both appear on Fontaines D.C.’s debut LP, the April-issued Dogrel. The quintet is currently promoting the album on a North American tour that continues Friday, May 3rd in Atlanta, Georgia and runs through the month; they have additional dates — including more U.S. shows — scheduled throughout the year.

