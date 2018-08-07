Folk-Pop Singer-Songwriter Harry Hudson Announces First Solo Tour

To many, Harry Hudson is the face familiar from other famous people’s social media accounts. He’s the best friend to Kylie Jenner (she announced the sudden death of his father with a tribute on her Instagram feed in February). He’s also close friends and collaborators with Jaden and Willow Smith, who are all part of the MSFTS collective. The young singer-songwriter released his debut album, Yesterday’s Tomorrow Night, for MSFTS/Roc Nation earlier this spring and now he’s planning to embark on his first headlining tour this fall.

Last week, before performing on his first Lollapalooza stage, he spoke with Rolling Stone about all that he’s faced to get him to this point. “I want to take you to a world – where it’s my world – coming to a dark place and leaving feeling light,” Hudson said, noting that he’s only recently started to perform his brand of “Americana pop” live. Hudson was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after releasing his first song, “World Is Gone,” in 2013. He set his career aside to undergo treatment and, after eight months of chemotherapy, he overcame the illness in January 2014.

To mark the release of his album, Hudson released the 16-minute short film, Can Cowboys Cry, featuring his friend Jaden Smith, as did the video for the single, “Yellow Lights.”

Harry Hudson – ‘Can Cowboys Cry’ Tour

September 14 – Denver, CO @ Grandoozy

September 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 5-6 – Las Vegas, NV@ RiSE Festival

November 7 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

November 8 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

November 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ EL Rey Theatre

November 23 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

November 24 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

November 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

December 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

December 4 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

December 5 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

December 7 – Montreal, QC @ Ministère

December 9 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

December 10 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

December 11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

December 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

December 14 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge