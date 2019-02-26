Hear Foals’ Spacey, Pulsating New Song ‘Sunday’

Foals mutate from a spacey soundscape to a wild dance-punk groove on their heady new song “Sunday.” The track appears on the British indie-rock quartet’s upcoming fifth LP, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1, out March 8th via Warner Bros.

The track opens with singer-guitarist Yannis Philippakis gently crooning about burning cities and youthful optimism over swaying electric guitars and ambient keyboard textures. “We don’t give a damn ’cause we got all our friends right here,” he sings. “We got youth to spend.” The arrangement shifts halfway through into a faster, funky section that builds with squelching synths and overlapping vocals.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1, which follows 2015’s What Went Down, is the first installment of a two-part project. They’ve yet to announce a release date for the second album, which is tentatively due out in the fall.

Foals will promote the record, which also features the single “Exits,” on a spring/summer world tour that kicks off March 4th in Manchester, England. The U.S. leg, featuring support from Bear Hands, Preoccupations, Omni and Kiev, kicks off March 19th in Portland, Oregon and runs through early May.