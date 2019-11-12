Foals, Local Natives Plot Co-Headlining 2020 Tour

Foals and Local Natives will unite for a co-headlining North American tour in Spring 2020. The joint trek, featuring indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr as openers on most dates, launches May 20th in Los Angeles and wraps June 10th in Chicago. Prior to the jaunt, Foals will perform two stand-alone U.S. shows: May 18th in Phoenix, Arizona and May 19th in San Diego, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time via the Foals website. This leg follow the band’s scheduled concerts in Japan and Europe, along with U.K. dates alongside Battles and Everything Everything. The tour will support Foals two recent LPs: the March-issued Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 1 and October’s Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost — Part 2.

In April, Local Natives released their fourth album, Violet Street, along with a choreographed video for the track “Tap Dancer.” The band recently wrapped their own headlining North American run, and they have additional U.S. dates booked for December.

Foals Tour Dates

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 19 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA (with Cherry Glazerr)

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

May 24 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

May 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

May 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

May 29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

May 30 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 2 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 3 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 6 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 7 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 9 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore (with Local Natives and Cherry Glazerr)

June 10 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom (with Local Natives)