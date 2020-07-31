Flying Lotus Nods to ‘Yellow Submarine’ in Surreal New ‘Remind U’ Video

Flying Lotus ventures deep into the surreal unknown in the new video for “Remind U,” a track off the producer’s 2019 album, Flamagra.

The clip was directed by Winston Hacking and makes use of the psychedelic collage style Hacking previously used in his 2017 video for FlyLo’s song, “Post Requisite.” The new “Remind U” clip utilizes that style in a slightly different manner, one that’s distinctly reminiscent of the animation used in the Beatles’ Yellow Submarine. As a press release points out, it follows a “deconstructed, yellow submarine” as it ventures through a bizarre fantasy land that often feels at once delightful and unsettling.

In a statement, Hacking said the video “recreates the perspective of a curious child” building a world that’s “ugly and chaotic but, simultaneously, beautiful and hopeful.”

Flying Lotus released Flamagra last May, marking his first studio album since 2014’s You’re Dead! To mark the album’s one year anniversary this past May, FlyLo released a deluxe edition of Flamagra, featuring the instrumentals from the album.