Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry Complete Trilogy With ‘Black Balloons Reprise’

Flying Lotus and Denzel Curry have teamed to complete the latter’s “Black Balloons” song trilogy with “Black Balloons Reprise,” set to appear on FlyLo’s new album, Flamagra, out May 24th via Warp.

On Twitter, Curry wrote, “The trilogy is complete,” acknowledging the song’s place among his two TA1300 tracks “Black Balloons” and “The Blackest Balloon.” Like those cuts, “Black Balloons Reprise” finds Curry painting a vivid portrait of depression and pessimism as he spits, “The day the black balloon explodes, we all die/Nobody couldn’t handle the truth, we all lie/They wait to see the real exposed/Till then I kick that funky shit until my casket closed.”

Flying Lotus also spoke about the song’s beat on Twitter, dedicating the track to Madlib and Now-Again Records founder Egon. “When I was in college I heard [Quasimoto’s] ‘Come on Feet’ it relit my love for sampling and eventually changed my world,” FlyLo said. “Love to you legends.”

“Black Balloons Reprise” follows previously released Flamagra tracks “More,” featuring Anderson .Paak, “Fire Is Coming” featuring David Lynch, “Spontaneous” and “Takashi.” Flamagra marks Flying Lotus’ first studio album since 2014’s You’re Dead! and also features contributions from Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and Toro y Moi.

Flying Lotus will embark on a North American tour in support of Flamagra with a set at Outside Lands in San Francisco August 9th.