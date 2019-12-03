Flying Lotus, Denzel Curry Premiere ‘Black Balloons Reprise’ Video

Flying Lotus has shared a new visual for “Black Balloons Reprise,” from his latest album Flamagra. Denzel Curry, who’s featured on the track, stars in the video as he attempts to make his way around a surreal South Los Angeles. The visual completes a music video trilogy that also includes Curry’s own “Black Balloons” and “The Blackest Balloon.”

“This is such a special project to me because it’s rare to work with an artist like Flying Lotus that truly has no creative boundaries,” video director Jack Begert saod. “The same goes for Denzel. The two of them build such distinctive worlds with their visuals — I had a great time blending them together.”

Previous Flamagra visuals include “Fire Is Coming” (directed by David Lynch) and “More” (directed by Shinichiro Watanabe).

Flying Lotus recently wrapped a world tour in support of his album. During his set at the 2019 Adult Swim Festival, the electronic producer invited “MF Doom” up on stage, but it turned out to be comedian Hannibal Buress impersonating the MC.

Denzel Curry is currently touring his fourth album ZUU in Europe. Earlier this year, the rapper made his late night television debut on The Tonight Show and toured North America with Billie Eilish.