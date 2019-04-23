Flying Lotus Delivers Funked-Out Space Jams ‘Spontaneous,’ ‘Takashi’

Flying Lotus unveiled a cosmic mini-suite of two new songs, “Spontaneous” and “Takashi,” from his upcoming album, Flamagra, out May 24th via Warp.

“Spontaneous” features Little Dragon vocalist Yukimi Nagano singing over a roiling low-end groove shot through with dusty drums and and a galaxy of various synth sounds. After just a couple minutes, “Spontaneous” fades out and gives way to the opening thump of “Takashi.” The song — a dense, dizzying jam centered around a skittering clavichord — is named for Takashi Kudo, an artist in the teamLab collective, whose worked helped re-inspire Flying Lotus’ own creative side.

“Spontaneous” and “Takashi” follow previously released Flamagra track, “Fire is Coming,” which featured David Lynch. The album will also boast contributions from Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and Toro y Moi.

Flamagra marks Flying Lotus’ first studio album since 2014’s You’re Dead! In the years since, the producer/DJ has released scattered singles and worked as a producer on projects like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and Thundercat’s Drunk. In 2017, Flying Lotus released his feature film debut, Kuso.