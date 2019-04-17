Flying Lotus Previews New Album With Freaky David Lynch Collaboration

David Lynch regales a group of wolf-children with an eerie story in the video for Flying Lotus’ new song, “Fire is Coming.” The track will appear on the experimental DJ/producer’s new album, Flamagra, out May 24th via Warp Records.

Co-directed by Flying Lotus (under his real name, Steven Ellison) and David Firth, the “Fire is Coming” video opens with a group of rambunctious kids dressed in wolf costumes running around a house until a sudden alarm stops them in their tracks. An elder wolf soon appears and after the animal seems to snap its neck, Lynch’s face appears in the beast’s open mouth.

Lynch proceeds to narrate a weird story about a young boy named Tommy who receives a strange phone call that also unnerves his mother when he tries to pass her the phone. Flying Lotus constructs an ominous ambient soundscape around Lynch’s tale and just as the story hits its peak, the producer unleashes a sharp trap drumbeat while Lynch says, “Just then a man appeared, running frantically in the street, the man yelling, ‘Fire is coming, fire is coming, fire is coming.'”

Flamagra, which is available to pre-order, marks Flying Lotus’ first studio album since 2014’s You’re Dead! Along with Lynch, the record features contributions from Anderson .Paak, Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces, Little Dragon and Toro y Moi.

“I’d been working on stuff for the past five years, but it was always all over the place,” Flying Lotus said of the new record. “I’d always had this thematic idea in mind — a lingering concept about fire, an eternal flame sitting on a hill. Some people love it, some people hate it. Some people would go on dates there and some people would burn love letters in the fire.”

In the years since You’re Dead!, Flying Lotus has remained busy, releasing scattered singles and working as a producer on projects like Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly and Thundercat’s Drunk. In 2017, Flying Lotus released his feature film debut, Kuso.

Flamagra Track List

1. “Heroes”

2. “Post Requisite”

3. “Heroes In A Half Shell”

4. “More” (feat. Anderson .Paak)

5. “Capillaries”

6. “Burning Down The House” (feat. George Clinton)

7. “Spontaneous” (feat. Little Dragon)

8. “Takashi”

9. “Pilgrim Side Eye”

10. “All Spies”

11. “Yellow Belly” (feat. Tierra Whack)

12. “Black Balloons Reprise” (feat. Denzel Curry)

13. “Fire Is Coming” (feat. David Lynch)

14. “Inside Your Home”

15. “Actually Virtual” (feat. Shabazz Palaces)

16. “Andromeda”

17. “Remind U”

18. “Say Something”

19. “Debbie Is Depressed”

20. “Find Your Own Way Home”

21. “The Climb” (feat. Thundercat)

22. “Pygmy”

23. “9 Carrots” (feat. Toro y Moi)

24. “FF4”

25. “Land Of Honey” (feat. Solange)

26. “Thank U Malcolm”

27. “Hot Oct.”