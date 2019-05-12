×
See Flying Lotus and Anderson .Paak’s New Sci-Fi Video for ‘More’

Shinichiro Watanabe-directed animated visual features rapper as a robot DJ and producer as doomed space man

Following the release of Flying Lotus’ new Flamagra track “More” featuring Anderson .Paak earlier this week, the musicians have shared an animated visual to go along with it.

The psychedelic sci-fi video from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe features .Paak as a robot DJ and Flying Lotus as a doomed space man who becomes a burning tree made of his own body parts.

Watanabe and FlyLo previously collaborated on the anime short film Blade Runner 2049: Black Out 2022. They are set to work together again on the upcoming anime series Carole & Tuesday.

FlyLo’s sixth studio album Flamagra will come out May 24th, marking the DJ/producer’s first album since 2014’s You’re Dead!. The musician previously shared Flamagra singles “Fire Is Coming,” which features David Lynch, as well as “Spontaneous” and “Takashi.” His latest record features contributions from Solange, George Clinton, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, Thundercat, Shabazz Palaces and Toro y Moi.

With the release of “More,” FlyLo also announced a North American tour in support of his new album, which is set to begin at Outside Lands in San Francisco, August 8th through 11th and will wrap September 20th at the Novo in Los Angeles.

Newswire

